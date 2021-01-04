Raymond James Downgrades The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) to Market Perform

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.57.

NYSE:EL opened at $266.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.22 and its 200-day moving average is $220.05. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $267.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $3,035,205.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,022 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,158.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 592,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,245,000 after purchasing an additional 67,450 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,575,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

