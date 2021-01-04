Raymond James Increases CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to $9.00

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CanWel Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.41.

OTCMKTS:CWXZF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.05. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,178. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

