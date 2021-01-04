Raymond James Raises Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$18.50

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$18.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

WJX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

WJX stock traded down C$0.50 on Monday, reaching C$16.59. 46,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,295. The firm has a market capitalization of C$332.36 million and a PE ratio of 10.30. Wajax Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.90 and a 12 month high of C$19.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$340.62 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Wajax Co. will post 1.7499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

