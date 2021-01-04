Raymond James Raises Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$18.50

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$18.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.
WJX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.
WJX stock traded down C$0.50 on Monday, reaching C$16.59. 46,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,295. The firm has a market capitalization of C$332.36 million and a PE ratio of 10.30. Wajax Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.90 and a 12 month high of C$19.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
About Wajax Co. (WJX.TO)
Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.
