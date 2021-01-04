RChain Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One RChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. RChain has a market cap of $8.64 million and $179,517.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RChain has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00042262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.01 or 0.00341001 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00033821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00023266 BTC.

About RChain

RChain (REV) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

RChain Coin Trading

RChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

