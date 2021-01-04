RealChain Hits Market Cap of $149,837.64 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. One RealChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. Over the last seven days, RealChain has traded up 122.4% against the U.S. dollar. RealChain has a market cap of $149,837.64 and $4,937.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00042369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.00339595 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00034004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00023298 BTC.

About RealChain

RCT is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,356,973 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund . The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

