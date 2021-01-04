Realio Network Price Tops $1.20 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Realio Network has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One Realio Network token can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003839 BTC on popular exchanges. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $7.91 million and $717,428.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00029899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00127418 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00180760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00536786 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00281876 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00019351 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00050460 BTC.

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

Realio Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

