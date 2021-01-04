Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alphabet (GOOG)

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/4/2021 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/30/2020 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,970.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

12/29/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/23/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/16/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/12/2020 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/24/2020 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,751.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,768.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,591.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,847.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,512 shares of company stock worth $2,664,646. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,860,000 after buying an additional 40,159 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $219,000. TCG Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

