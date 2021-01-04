Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ: APTO) in the last few weeks:

12/29/2020 – Aptose Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. "

12/25/2020 – Aptose Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/17/2020 – Aptose Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/14/2020 – Aptose Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Aptose Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/8/2020 – Aptose Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/26/2020 – Aptose Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Aptose Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/19/2020 – Aptose Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Aptose Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/13/2020 – Aptose Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Aptose Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/10/2020 – Aptose Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $4.38 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $389.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.75.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,941,000. Atom Investors LP grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 262,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,733,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

