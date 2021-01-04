Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BLCM):

12/25/2020 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company’s lead clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing BPX-201, a dendritic cell cancer vaccine, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ BLCM opened at $3.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $27.90.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.29) by $0.71. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 20.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

