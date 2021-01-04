Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CrowdStrike (CRWD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD):

12/31/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $206.00 to $236.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – CrowdStrike was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – CrowdStrike was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $221.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches and increasing necessity for security and networking products amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led remote working trend. Continued digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers. CrowdStrike’s portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform’s 10 cloud modules, boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Additionally, the acquisition of Preempt Security is anticipated to enhance CrowdStrike’s Zero Trust security capabilities. The stock has outperformed the industry year-to-date. However, intensifying competition in the security application market is a concern. Also, elevated selling & marketing and research & development spends remain overhangs on the margin.”

12/18/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $180.00 to $200.00.

12/16/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – CrowdStrike was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $164.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at FBN Securities from $150.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/3/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $160.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $164.00 to $190.00.

11/30/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – CrowdStrike was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $211.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $227.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.28 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.45, for a total transaction of $4,393,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.13, for a total value of $343,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 945,431 shares of company stock worth $149,044,942 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 31.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

