Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Redfin (RDFN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) in the last few weeks:

12/28/2020 – Redfin was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/21/2020 – Redfin was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/21/2020 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $63.00 to $84.00.

12/15/2020 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Redfin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

12/10/2020 – Redfin was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/9/2020 – Redfin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

11/27/2020 – Redfin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

11/26/2020 – Redfin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

11/20/2020 – Redfin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

11/11/2020 – Redfin was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/10/2020 – Redfin was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2020 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Redfin is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Redfin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $68.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.66. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $83.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.01 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $2,457,000.00. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $196,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 112,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,231.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,662. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Redfin by 719.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Redfin during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

