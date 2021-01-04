Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of REPH opened at $2.85 on Monday. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Recro Pharma news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $59,691.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 701,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,223.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 5.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 60.0% in the third quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.