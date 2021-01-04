Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Trading 8.4% Higher

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.09. 1,047,411 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 552,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. The company has a market cap of $73.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Recro Pharma news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $59,691.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 701,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,223.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the second quarter worth $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the third quarter worth $32,000. XTX Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 60.0% in the third quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the third quarter worth $100,000. 61.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.