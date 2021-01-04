RED (RED) 24 Hour Volume Hits $65,508.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One RED token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. RED has a total market capitalization of $418,884.32 and approximately $65,508.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RED has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.84 or 0.00488479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000212 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

