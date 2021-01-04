Redd (RDD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,244.03 or 0.99949720 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008945 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018630 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000186 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00011251 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00043734 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.