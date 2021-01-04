RedFOX Labs [old] Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. One RedFOX Labs [old] token can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs [old] has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00043084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00305968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00030694 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00022959 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Token Profile

RedFOX Labs [old] (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a token. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 tokens. The official website for RedFOX Labs [old] is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs [old]

RedFOX Labs [old] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

