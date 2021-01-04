Reef (REEF) Price Tops $0.0099 on Top Exchanges

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Reef has traded flat against the US dollar. Reef has a total market cap of $29.99 million and $1.52 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00042447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.15 or 0.00347652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00035597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00023546 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

Reef can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

