reflect.finance Price Tops $1.04 (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $9.86 million and $447,690.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance token can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00003313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00128155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00269127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.23 or 0.00528097 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00281954 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00050437 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance

reflect.finance Token Trading

reflect.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.