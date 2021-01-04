reflect.finance (RFI) Price Reaches $1.04 on Top Exchanges

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One reflect.finance token can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00003313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, reflect.finance has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $9.86 million and $447,690.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00128155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00269127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.23 or 0.00528097 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00281954 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00050437 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

reflect.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

