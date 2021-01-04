Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $125.04

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $125.04 and last traded at $123.98, with a volume of 549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.81.

RBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.99.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $758.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.90 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

