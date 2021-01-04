Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $18.00 at Barclays

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RF. Odeon Capital Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist raised Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

RF stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 271,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 66,182 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 171,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 31,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

