Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

RBNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $18.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kim York purchased 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $49,832.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,495 shares of company stock valued at $82,223. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 56,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.