Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on RLMD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $32.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $90,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,450.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 68.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 36,728 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $949,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 34.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 34,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,011,000.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

