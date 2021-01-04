Ren (REN) Market Cap Achieves $288.36 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Ren token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Kyber Network and Huobi Global. Ren has a market capitalization of $288.36 million and $90.34 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ren has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00042861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.55 or 0.00330978 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00032120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00023114 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren (REN) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,532,525 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX, Tidex, Huobi Global, Binance, IDEX, UEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.