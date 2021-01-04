renBTC (RENBTC) Price Up 21.6% Over Last Week

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, renBTC has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $411.94 million and $38.41 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC token can currently be bought for approximately $32,663.02 or 1.00103238 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00029795 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 112.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.55 or 0.00314285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00125714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.92 or 0.00517686 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00270493 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049853 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 12,612 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

Buying and Selling renBTC

renBTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.