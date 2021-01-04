Request (REQ) Price Down 25.7% This Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Request has a total market cap of $25.77 million and $706,094.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Ethfinex, Binance and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00042449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.00324481 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00032717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00023104 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Bitbns, DDEX, CoinExchange, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Radar Relay, GOPAX, Bancor Network, COSS, Binance, Koinex, Huobi Global, Kyber Network, KuCoin, CoinPlace, Mercatox, Coineal and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

