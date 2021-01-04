Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 4th (ACDVF, CAE, CWXZF, ESVIF, LIMAF, LSPD, NFYEF, NOVA, ONEXF, PBKOF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 4th:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $29.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price increased by CIBC from $33.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $8.50 to $9.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $0.65 to $1.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $73.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $80.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $25.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $53.00 to $66.00.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $91.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $45.00 to $52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its target price raised by Chardan Capital from $35.00 to $40.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $14.50 to $18.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.50 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

