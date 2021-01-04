Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 4th (AAWW, ABCB, ACCO, ACIU, ACMR, AHCO, ALFVY, ALX, FRRPF, HMCBF)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, January 4th:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $91.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

