Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APRE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/29/2020 – Aprea Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

12/29/2020 – Aprea Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Aprea Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $6.00.

12/28/2020 – Aprea Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/28/2020 – Aprea Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

12/28/2020 – Aprea Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/18/2020 – Aprea Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/16/2020 – Aprea Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Aprea Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Aprea Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2020 – Aprea Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. On average, research analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,055,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Consonance Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 1,459,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after acquiring an additional 207,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 64.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27,614 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

