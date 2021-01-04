Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Waters (WAT)

Waters (NYSE: WAT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/31/2020 – Waters was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/22/2020 – Waters was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – Waters was upgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/16/2020 – Waters was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/16/2020 – Waters was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $185.00.

12/2/2020 – Waters is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Waters is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $247.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.64 and its 200-day moving average is $214.26. Waters Co. has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $252.67.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.15 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. On average, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,002,540.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,098 shares of company stock worth $5,630,343. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 110.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Waters by 20.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

