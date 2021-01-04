Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Trading Up 17.4%

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) shares were up 17.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 3,654,583 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 867,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RESN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Resonant from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a market cap of $168.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.88.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,809.91% and a negative return on equity of 154.07%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Resonant Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Marybeth Carberry sold 25,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $55,431.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,645 shares in the company, valued at $172,232.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dylan Kelly sold 36,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $79,940.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,336.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,888 shares of company stock worth $376,209 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RESN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 495.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 66.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 205.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 17,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Company Profile (NASDAQ:RESN)

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

