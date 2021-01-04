Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Shares Up 8.4%

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) shares shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.64. 1,009,830 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 778,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Retractable Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Retractable Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVP. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $470,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000.

About Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

