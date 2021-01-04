Revain (REV) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $990.77 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00042942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.03 or 0.00340809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00035190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00023283 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $685.31 or 0.02182172 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Revain is revain.org

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

