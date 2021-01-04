Reviewing Loews (NYSE:L) & Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) and Loews (NYSE:L) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Loews’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re $980,000.00 10.64 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A Loews $14.93 billion 0.82 $932.00 million N/A N/A

Loews has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Loews shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Loews shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Oxbridge Re has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loews has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Loews’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re N/A -1.94% -1.62% Loews -8.71% 3.16% 0.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Oxbridge Re and Loews, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Loews 0 3 0 0 2.00

Loews has a consensus target price of $73.67, suggesting a potential upside of 65.92%. Given Loews’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Loews is more favorable than Oxbridge Re.

Summary

Loews beats Oxbridge Re on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds. It also provides commercial property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprising workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; loss-sensitive insurance programs; and warranty, risk management, information, and claims administration services. The company markets its insurance products and services through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters. In addition, it offers contract drilling services through a fleet of 15 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships and 11 semisubmersible rigs. Further, the company is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) through natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,610 miles of interconnected pipelines; 455 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and 14 underground storage fields with an aggregate gas capacity of approximately 205 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, the company operates a chain of 26 hotels; and develops, manufactures, and markets a range of extrusion blow-molded and injection molded plastic containers for customers in the pharmaceutical, dairy, household chemicals, food/nutraceuticals, industrial/specialty chemicals, and water and beverage/juice segments, as well as manufactures commodity and differentiated plastic resins from recycled plastic materials. Loews Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

