Reviewing Novus Capital (NASDAQ:NOVS) and Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) and Novus Capital (NASDAQ:NOVS) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Alico alerts:

This table compares Alico and Novus Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alico 25.58% -0.87% -0.41% Novus Capital N/A N/A N/A

43.8% of Alico shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Novus Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Alico shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alico and Novus Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alico 0 0 1 0 3.00 Novus Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alico currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.95%. Given Alico’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alico is more favorable than Novus Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alico and Novus Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alico $92.51 million 2.52 $23.66 million ($0.24) -129.25 Novus Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than Novus Capital.

Summary

Alico beats Novus Capital on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets. The Water Resources and Other Operations segment is involved in the own and manage of land in Collier, Glades, and Hendry Counties; and leasing of land for recreational and grazing purposes, conservation, and mining activities. Alico, Inc. owns approximately 111,000 acres of land located in 8 counties in Florida, which include the Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

Novus Capital Company Profile

Novus Capital Corporation is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.