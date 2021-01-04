Reviewing Silverstar (OTCMKTS:SSTRF) and Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) and Silverstar (OTCMKTS:SSTRF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.7% of Avalara shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Avalara shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Silverstar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Avalara and Silverstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara -10.89% -6.97% -4.52% Silverstar N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Avalara has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silverstar has a beta of 3.53, suggesting that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avalara and Silverstar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara $382.42 million 36.46 -$50.21 million ($0.59) -279.47 Silverstar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Silverstar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avalara.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Avalara and Silverstar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara 0 1 12 0 2.92 Silverstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avalara currently has a consensus price target of $171.07, indicating a potential upside of 3.75%. Given Avalara’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avalara is more favorable than Silverstar.

Summary

Avalara beats Silverstar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device for processing and storing transactions on-site for regularly scheduled uploads to AvaTax; Avalara Licensing, an online platform for business licenses and sales tax registrations; VAT Expert, a Web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier value-added tax (VAT) numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes through electronic compliance report validation, electronic invoice authentication and preparation, tax determination, and returns preparation; and Avalara Item Classification, a solution that addresses the process of assigning proper country-specific Harmonized System codes to products. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Silverstar Company Profile

Silverstar Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, publishes entertainment software worldwide. It publishes entertainment software for various game platforms, including Microsoft's Xbox 360 and Xbox platforms, Sony's PS2 and PSP platforms, Nintendo's Wii, and DS platforms, as well as personal computer, mobile, and other digital platforms. The company also develops wireless broadband solutions for the mobile telecommunications industry. Silverstar Holdings Ltd.'s games are sold directly in the United Kingdom; either directly or through third party software distributors in the rest of Europe; and through licensed third party distributors in North America. Its products are also sold on CD's and over the Internet. Silverstar Holdings Ltd. was formerly known as Leisureplanet Holdings, Ltd. and changed its name to Silverstar Holdings Ltd. in December 2000. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

