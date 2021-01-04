REVV (REVV) Reaches Market Cap of $14.39 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. REVV has a total market cap of $14.39 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, REVV has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00029638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00128007 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00272593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.62 or 0.00524288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00275966 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00018703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00050928 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,978,514 tokens. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars.

