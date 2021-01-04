Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Trading Up 12.4%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF)’s stock price was up 12.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.79 and last traded at $16.23. Approximately 2,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11.

About Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF)

Rexel SA distributes electrical products for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, switches, and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

