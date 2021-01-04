Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on REYN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $30.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.72.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CEO V Lance Mitchell purchased 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $492,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $76,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,362. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 29,100 shares of company stock worth $866,942.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at $113,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

