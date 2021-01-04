Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Investec raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE RIO traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,472,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,928. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $79.35. The company has a market capitalization of $96.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

