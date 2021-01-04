Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Hits New 1-Year High at $5,790.00

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,790 ($75.65) and last traded at GBX 5,766 ($75.33), with a volume of 461192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,470 ($71.47).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,122.69 ($66.93).

Get Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,251.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,819.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of £71.92 billion and a PE ratio of 12.41.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

About Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.