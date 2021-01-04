Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0385 on Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $19.57 million and $606,842.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.