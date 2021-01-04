Ritocoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,232.00 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded down 24.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, Ritocoin has traded 47.6% lower against the US dollar. Ritocoin has a total market capitalization of $110,179.69 and approximately $10,232.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00029836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00124504 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00235173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.27 or 0.00529276 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00276035 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00019140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00050160 BTC.

Ritocoin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,534,091,682 coins and its circulating supply is 1,522,082,390 coins. Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org

Buying and Selling Ritocoin

Ritocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

