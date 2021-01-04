Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) Shares Down 1%

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.05. 2,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 34,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $77.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment.

