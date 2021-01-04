Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Robert W. Baird

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RHI. Cfra raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $62.48 on Monday. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $67.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 89.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,952,000 after purchasing an additional 972,001 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,922,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 112.1% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 668,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,411,000 after purchasing an additional 353,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 32.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,995,000 after purchasing an additional 308,638 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 8.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,742,000 after purchasing an additional 128,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

