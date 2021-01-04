Robert Herdman Sells 12,300 Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) (CVE:BLN) Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) (CVE:BLN) Director Robert Herdman sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total transaction of C$94,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$261,328.43.

Shares of BLN traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 35,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,885. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.53 and a 52 week high of C$7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$409.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.53.

BLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$8.75 price target on shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x safety wearable for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas and multi-gas diffusion cartridge for gas detection, and multi-gas pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices.

