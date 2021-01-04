Robert W. Baird Lowers Ball (NYSE:BLL) to Neutral

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $105.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $93.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.48. Ball has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ball will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $324,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $2,816,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 174,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 45,060 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ball by 6.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

