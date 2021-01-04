Robert W. Baird Lowers Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) to Neutral

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.36.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $18.14 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($2.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.