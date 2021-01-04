Robert W. Baird Lowers Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) to Neutral

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.36.
NASDAQ PTVE opened at $18.14 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000.
About Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.
