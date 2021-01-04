Robert W. Baird Raises ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target to $135.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MAN. Truist upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.91.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $90.18 on Monday. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63, a P/E/G ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.08.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 89,793 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,579,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

