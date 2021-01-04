Robin Gene Seim Sells 1,319 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $119.25. The stock had a trading volume of 502,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,777. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.34, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.71 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Omnicell by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Omnicell by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 138,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after buying an additional 73,982 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Omnicell by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

